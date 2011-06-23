Boiman and Ferguson earn U.K. studio analyst posts

Former Players Boiman, Ferguson Earn U.K. Studio Analyst Posts For 2011 NFL Regular-Season Sunday
Former NFL players Rocky Boiman and Nick Ferguson have been selected to serve as studio analysts for a 2011 NFL regular-season Sunday on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. The announcement was made today at the conclusion of the NFL Broadcast Boot Camp in Mt. Laurel, N.J., where Boiman and Ferguson spent the past four days learning the business from talent, producers and executives from each of the NFL's broadcast partners.
This marks the first time in the five years of the NFL Broadcast Boot Camp that players were given the opportunity to earn a broadcast position as a result of their performances. The dates of the Sky Sports assignments for Boiman and Ferguson will be determined closer to the kickoff of the 2011 NFL season.
"This is a tremendous opportunity for Rocky and Nick to get right into the field," said FOX Sports' Curt Menefee, who worked with both players at the Broadcast Boot Camp. "Their analysis and colorful personalities will educate and entertain NFL fans in the U.K."
Added Sky Sports NFL producer Karl Baumann, "This is a chance for us to introduce Rocky and Nick to our U.K. audience and to benefit from their insight and expertise."
"It is great to be selected from among the all the talented players at the Boot Camp," said Boiman, a linebacker and special teams standout who played 103 games in eight NFL seasons with Tennessee (2002-05), Indianapolis (2006-07), Kansas City (2008) and Pittsburgh (2009). Boiman won a Super Bowl ring with the 2006 Colts. "I'm excited to continue my development on Sky Sports this season."
"This an extraordinary opportunity for me to continue my broadcasting education, especially on Sky Sports in Europe, where I won a World Bowl," said Ferguson, who played 132 games at safety for the New York Jets (2000-02), Denver (2003-07) and Houston (2008-09). Ferguson's teams posted a 77-55 record (.583) in games he played.
Sky Sports is the premier NFL broadcaster in the U.K. and airs 1 p.m. ET and 4:15 p.m. ET games live every Sunday, as well as all Thursday and Saturday night games and all postseason games, including the Super Bowl. Based in London, Sky Sports has been televising NFL games for more than two decades. Among notable NFL guest analysts on Sky in recent years were Mike Holmgren, Jerry Rice and Lynn Swann. In addition, FOX Sports' Troy Aikman and Daryl Johnston served as analysts on Sky's coverage of NFL Europe games.
The Broadcast Boot Camp is directed by the NFL Player Engagement and NFL Broadcasting departments and covers a wide range of topics with instructors from each of the NFL's broadcast partners -- CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, NFL Network, SiriusXM Radio, Westwood One Radio, plus local radio and TV.
Of the 90 players who took part in the Broadcast Boot Camp from 2007 to 2010, 36 have already claimed broadcasting jobs as a result of their participation in the program.