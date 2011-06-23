Boiman and Ferguson earn U.K. studio analyst posts

Sky Sports is the premier NFL broadcaster in the U.K. and airs 1 p.m. ET and 4:15 p.m. ET games live every Sunday, as well as all Thursday and Saturday night games and all postseason games, including the Super Bowl. Based in London, Sky Sports has been televising NFL games for more than two decades. Among notable NFL guest analysts on Sky in recent years were Mike Holmgren, Jerry Rice and Lynn Swann. In addition, FOX Sports' Troy Aikman and Daryl Johnston served as analysts on Sky's coverage of NFL Europe games.