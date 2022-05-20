Around the NFL

Bobby Wagner on acclimating with Rams: 'In order to lead, you've got to learn how they do things'

Published: May 19, 2022 at 08:41 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Veteran All-Pros aren't often seen around team facilities in the early stages of offseason workouts, but Bobby Wagner knows there's no second chance to make a first impression.

With a new defensive system to learn and new teammates to get acclimated to, there's plenty of work ahead for the newly signed Rams linebacker. Wagner sees his immediate presence as a necessity in order to become a leader on the field for his new team.

"I'm pretty intentional," Wagner told reporters Thursday, via the Los Angeles Daily News. "I'm definitely coming in here and being myself. I also understand that they have a way of going about things. In order to lead, you've got to learn how they do things before you jump in.

"That's been my thing, just trying to learn how everything operates. Then I'll start to use some of my experience to kind of pass to guys. Once you build that trust off the field, on the field becomes easy."

Wagner signed a five-year, $50 million contract to play in his hometown of Los Angeles after 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Known for his sure tackling and reliability on the field, Wagner, 31, comes off a year in which he finished third in the league in tackles (170) to claim his eighth straight Pro Bowl nod.

With Aaron Donald leading the defensive line and Jalen Ramsey manning the secondary, the Rams LB corps instantly matched the pedigree with the signing of Wagner. His former rivals are already remarking on how his mere presence is having a positive impact.

"We kind of know the football player he is, (and) I know we're going to get to know that a lot more," said Rams safety Jordan Fuller, who is rehabbing from a season-ending ankle injury. "As a person, as a leader, he's great. For me individually, coming back from my injury, he was giving me some much-needed motivation.

"You can't say enough about him, even in the short time I've gotten to know him."

Wagner also has newfound inspiration from Rams head coach Sean McVay.

"I think what Sean (McVay) brings is energy. He's almost your age. But he's really, really smart," Wagner said. "He has a lot of experience. He understands the players, understands the coaches, and works all that in. ... (It) makes you elevate your game, to see somebody who puts in the work like that."

Learning a new defensive system for the first time in about a decade is another key to Wagner's presence in mid-May. According to Wagner, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris came from the same system he did when landing in Los Angeles ahead of last season. That detail is making the transition easier for Wagner, who is expected to have Morris in his ear calling plays come September.

"We're able to talk about certain terminologies, he's able to break down the defense in a way that I can understand, because we're basically speaking the same language," Wagner said, via the team's website. "He just obviously has a couple of years before me."

The Rams are scheduled to begin organized team activities on May 23 and mandatory minicamp begins on June 7. Wagner is ensuring he's up to speed as the Rams begin their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champs.

Related Content

news

Packers QB coach Tom Clements: Aaron Rodgers 'doesn't need reps at this time of year'

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers' absence from voluntary offseason workouts is hardly of any concern in the eyes of new offensive coordinator Tom Clements.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 19

Ravens punter Sam Koch announced his retirement on Thursday after 16 seasons in the NFL.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones preparing 'to play as well as I can' entering contract year

Having his fifth-year option declined, Daniel Jones enters a crucial season that will determine whether or not the Giants franchise moves forward with him as quarterback.

news

Joe Burrow believes Baker Mayfield will find new opportunity: 'Every time we play him, he balls'

Joe Burrow's rise to stardom in Cincinnati coincided with Baker Mayfield's fall from grace in the opposite corner of the state. With Mayfield now on the outs in Cleveland, Burrow is being asked what he thinks is next for his fellow former No. 1 overall pick whose stock is at an all-time low.

news

Colts receiver Parris Campbell ignoring injury history, focused on proving himself in contract year

Parris Campbell isn't about to let you call him injury prone. The Colts receiver -- who has played in just 15 of a possible 49 regular-season games in his career -- is entering his fourth NFL season determined to put together a complete campaign. Frankly, his future depends upon it.

news

Dalvin Cook, Vikings excited about new staff, which is testing RB at receiver: 'Expect the unexpected'

It's a new era in Minnesota. New coaches, new general manager, and possibly new roles for at least two prominent Vikings, veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks and running back Dalvin Cook.

news

Vikings pass rushers Za'Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter 'a scary look' for opposing quarterbacks

New Vikings pass rusher Za'Darius Smith believes he and Danielle Hunter have the potential to become the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 18

The New York Jets announced on Wednesday that wide receiver Garrett Wilson signed his rookie contract.

news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith says focusing on '23 QBs 'a waste of your time': 'We have something to prove'

Atlanta signed Marcus Mariota and drafted Desmond Ridder this offseason to help replace Matt Ryan. But should the Falcons be looking ahead to the 2023 draft to find their next franchise QB?

news

Eagles agree to terms with CB James Bradberry on one-year, $10M deal

Former Giants Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry has agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The Eagles confirmed the signing.

news

Jaguars hire former 49ers executive Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager

Jacksonville hired 49ers vice president of player personnel Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager. Following 17 years with the Niners organization, Waugh will again work alongside Jags general manager Trent Baalke.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW