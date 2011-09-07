Blue chips and red chips: Ranking all 32 teams

First, I made a few adjustments to my original list. I took receiver Saints wideout Marques Colston off the list and added Broncos receiver Brandon Lloyd. Also, I took ex-Cowboys and current Ravens center Andre Gurode off the list and elevated Bengals center Kyle Cook from red to blue. The reason for changing out Colston for Lloyd was that even though Colston has been a better player over his career, Lloyd had the better season in 2010. Lloyd had 1,448 yards and 11 TDs to Colston's 1,023 and seven. As for Gurode being dumped from the list, after watching more tape, I decided he was not playing to the same level.