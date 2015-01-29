Blandino: Refs signaled ineligible players in AFC title

"We made a call and asked about that. They came back with a very clear response," Carroll said. "They're going to have a new signal that designates when a player is, with an ineligible number, will be eligible -- that's the same -- but when an eligible number is now ineligible, they're going to make new a declaration to the players on the field, so that you'll clearly identify that. I know the league is absolutely committed to getting that right and doing that well. The Patriots have brought that to the forefront, because they've been using some stuff like that lately."