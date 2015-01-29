Around the NFL

Blandino: Refs signaled ineligible players in AFC title

Published: Jan 29, 2015 at 05:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots have utilized substituting eligible and ineligible players to confuse opponents in the past two playoff games.

In advance of the Super Bowl, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he contacted the league office to discuss the referee mechanics to ensure mistakes don't occur during the game.

Carroll said he was told referees will make new signals to properly identify who is and isn't eligible on a given play.

"We made a call and asked about that. They came back with a very clear response," Carroll said. "They're going to have a new signal that designates when a player is, with an ineligible number, will be eligible -- that's the same -- but when an eligible number is now ineligible, they're going to make new a declaration to the players on the field, so that you'll clearly identify that. I know the league is absolutely committed to getting that right and doing that well. The Patriots have brought that to the forefront, because they've been using some stuff like that lately."

Carroll said referees will point to an eligible player and will make an arm-crossing motion at the knees for a player reporting as ineligible -- several reporters present have said the motion Carroll portrayed looked like The Charleston.

The Seahawks coach claimed officials made a mistake during the AFC Championship Game on a Patriots touchdown throw to Nate Solder, when they allowed a player who had reported eligible the previous play to remain in the game as an ineligible player without indicating, causing confusion for the defense.

"We've been preparing for it every day, because we don't want to be caught in a mishandling on our end," Carroll said. "So it's really on us to see it -- the officials do what they do -- but we still have to find it, because it could happen like it did to the Colts. So we're very much in tune with it. It's just been a part of the preparation, so it's not a big deal to us now."

UPDATE: NFL VP of officiating Dean Blandino clarified Carroll later Thursday, telling reporters that officials pointed out ineligible players during the AFC Championship Game:

"I think it was just in the conversation, he may have misinterpreted that it was new," he said. "We actually did do it during the AFC Championship Game."

Blandino also said that the Solder TD was in fact an illegal play and should have been penalized.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to Super Bowl Media Day and breaks down the storylines nobody is talking about. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears players don No. 41 jersey to honor Brian Piccolo at minicamp

On the anniversary of Brian Piccolo's death Thursday, all 90 players at the Bears' final day of mandatory minicamp donned the running back's No. 41 jersey to honor his memory.

news

Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose 2023 OTA for violating non-contact rules

The NFL is fining Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and docking a 2023 OTA practice from the team after determining an OTA this year was too physical, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday evening.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen wins second 110-meter hurdles race in five days

Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen won his second race in five days, sprinting to a 13.22-second first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles at Thursday's Diamond League event in Oslo, Norway.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'surprised' by Tyreek Hill's comments on recent podcast

Patrick Mahomes still loves Tyreek Hill, but the Chiefs QB admitted he was "surprised a little" by his former wide receiver's recent comments on his podcast.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 16

Patriots announce signing of restricted free-agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

news

Browns hire Catherine Raiche as assistant GM and VP of football operations

Catherine Raiche was named the Browns' assistant general manager and vice president of football operations, the team announced Thursday. Raiche remains the highest-ranking female in a football executive position in the NFL.

news

Panthers coach Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold would be our quarterback 'if we played today'

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule didn't tip-toe around the question of who would lead the offense if a game was scheduled for today.

news

Lamar Jackson says he's discussed deal with Ravens, OTAs absence was not contract-related

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked Thursday if skipping OTAs was contract-related as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. Jackson said no, adding that he's had conversations with the front office.

news

Saints introduce new black helmet to be worn for at least one game in 2022

The demise of the one-shell rule has opened the door for NFL teams to reintroduce period-accurate throwback uniforms. It's also led at least a couple of franchises, like the Saints, to debut alternate helmets.

news

Anthony Walker encouraged by Browns' relationship-building efforts after 'standoffish' 2021

The tailspin that was the story of the 2021 Browns was about more than just Baker Mayfield's injuries. Anthony Walker said the team felt "a little standoffish" through the entire campaign for a number of reasons.

news

Minkah Fitzpatrick on becoming highest-paid safety: 'I think I'm one of the best at what I do'

Minkah Fitzpatrick became the highest-paid safety in the NFL on Wednesday. The Steelers' playmaker said Thursday he wanted to be the top-paid safety but knows it's simply a new benchmark for someone else to break.

news

Ronald Jones looking forward to '1-2-3 punch' out of Chiefs backfield

Kansas City signed Ronald Jones and brought back Jerick McKinnon this offseason to pair in the backfield with Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Jones noted Wednesday that, during the grind of the season, the Chiefs will need all three backs.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW