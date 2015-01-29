Blandino: NFL to talk expanded use of instant replay

*PHOENIX -- With increased attention and visibility comes added scrutiny on NFL officials, and in no way was that more evident than in 2014/'15. On Thursday, NFL vice president of football operations Troy Vincent joined head of officiating Dean Blandino and Super Bowl crew chief Bill Vinovich to discuss a few matters, including the deflated ball controversy, the future of replay and other significant changes that could be in the fold. Here are a few takeaways: *