Blake Jarwin ready for bigger role in Cowboys' offense 

While Witten earned 15 seasons of 60-plus receptions, including 63 for 529 yards and four TDs in 2019, Jarwin has 58 total receptions in three years in Dallas. Last season, the 25-year-old earned 31 catches for 365 yards and three scores playing behind Witten.

"I'm excited for the task," Jarwin recently told the team's official website. "I'm grateful that they believe in me to be the future of the tight end position. It's my job to never be content with that. To just say 'I got a great deal now and I can coast.' That's never been my approach and that won't be approach in the future. Now I have to push myself even harder and prove that I deserve what they gave me."