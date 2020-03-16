Cowboys bring back TE Blake Jarwin on $24.25M deal

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday that the Cowboys are signing tight end Blake Jarwin to a three-year extension worth up to $24.25 million, per sources informed of the deal. Jarwin gets $9.25 million guaranteed. Dallas later confirmed the deal.
With Jason Witten's future in Dallas up in the air, Dallas sought to pin down Jarwin, a restricted free agent. The Cowboys previously placed a second-round tender on the TE in advance of his new extension.
In three seasons in Dallas, Jarwin caught 58 passes for 672 yards and six TDs. The 25-year-old averaged 8.7 yards per target that past two seasons. After his play-time increased last year, the new contract indicates he's in line for an even bigger role with Mike McCarthy taking over as the Cowboys new coach.