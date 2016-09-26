Around the NFL

Blake Bortles shoulders blame for Jaguars' struggles

Published: Sep 26, 2016 at 02:31 AM

The Jaguars' opening three minutes -- a bungled kickoff return, two incomplete passes and a 3-yard run -- painted a gloomy picture for the rest of Jacksonville's Sunday afternoon, which ended in a 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Now 0-3, a team that many pegged to finally make the leap is struggling to find their first win as they head to their second hometown of London to face the Colts this weekend.

Quarterback Blake Bortles has shouldered the burden.

"We had unbelievable field position and continued to tremendously underachieve as an offense," Bortles said, via the team's official site. "That's nobody's fault outside of mine, I believe."

Bortles finished the game 24-of-38 for 194 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. It was his second straight week with at least two picks, which gives him a grand total of six on the season so far. Had it not been for a brain-numbing performance from Ryan Fitzpatrick in Kansas City on Sunday, Bortles would be tied for the NFL lead in picks, along with Jameis Winston.

But is Bortles right? Is it all his fault?

Watching the Jaguars against Green Bay and Baltimore this season was strange. They have all the elements of a good team. Jalen Ramsey was enjoyable to watch and is already showing signs of a legitimate franchise cornerback (six targets, with four catches and 13 yards allowed on Sunday, according to Pro Football Focus). Dante Fowler already has two sacks, even if he is a little over-eager at times and finds himself washed upfield out of the play.

The defense is among the top 10 in yards per play allowed, just 0.6 yards more than the first-ranked Minnesota Vikings.

While you cannot blame all your struggles on one person, something just doesn't look quite right with Bortles. He missed a streaking Marqise Lee early in Sunday's loss which could have produced the three points that won the game. Instead, they punted to the Ravens and gave up a touchdown. Over the course of the game, Bortles struggled with touch on his passes -- all of which seemed to be slightly too strong or too weak. He also watched as some of his best plays were called back (like a lengthy screen to Marcedes Lewis in the second quarter that was called back for a holding penalty). There were large chunks of the game where he looked dejected or upset.

This week, Bortles has one more good opportunity to turn it around before the season really starts to slip away. If he corrects course after an 0-4 start, it may be similar to his breakout season in 2015 -- too late for enough people to take notice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins, his mother Sabrina Greenlee open up about her domestic violence incident on 'Hard Knocks'

The fifth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a moment where wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins talked about his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, surviving domestic violence.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: I don't have any 'expectations' on potential Commanders sale

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday he does not have any "expectations" regarding a potential sale of the Washington Commanders franchise.

news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim taking indefinite, health-related leave of absence

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

Week 15 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to day with each player's injury designation for Week 15 of the 2022 season.

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) questionable for 'TNF' vs. Seahawks

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) is questionable for the 49ers' Thursday night showdown with the Seahawks in Seattle, according to the team's injury report.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol, will not practice Wednesday

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol and will not practice Wednesday.

news

NFL exec Troy Vincent says there will be 'healthy discussion' on making roughing the passer calls reviewable

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told reporters on Wednesday at the December League Meeting that there will be a "healthy discussion" about making fouls such as roughing the passer reviewable -- whether via a coaches' challenge or via a league review.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota placed on injured reserve, will undergo knee surgery

A week after the Atlanta Falcons decided to bench Marcus Mariota in favor of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder down the stretch, Mariota is being placed on injured reserve and will undergo knee surgery.

news

Zach Wilson elevated to backup QB behind Mike White for Jets' Week 15 game vs. Lions

Zach Wilson has earned a promotion, but not the one he likely wants most. Wilson will function as the Jets' No. 2 quarterback in Week 15, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday.

news

Bears coach Matt Eberflus: WR Chase Claypool still getting up to speed in offense

Coming out of the bye week, the hope is that Chase Claypool's grasp of the Bears' scheme will be complete a month after his acquisition. Coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday that it's still a work in progress.

news

Jeff Saturday 'not wavering' in desire to earn Colts' permanent head coaching gig

Upon making the surprise hire of Jeff Saturday, Colts owner Jim Irsay noted the move was for the final eight games of the season and "hopefully more." Despite recent struggles, Saturday is still hopeful of retaining the gig long-term.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE