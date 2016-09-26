Blake Bortles shoulders blame for Jaguars' struggles

While you cannot blame all your struggles on one person, something just doesn't look quite right with Bortles. He missed a streaking Marqise Lee early in Sunday's loss which could have produced the three points that won the game. Instead, they punted to the Ravens and gave up a touchdown. Over the course of the game, Bortles struggled with touch on his passes -- all of which seemed to be slightly too strong or too weak. He also watched as some of his best plays were called back (like a lengthy screen to Marcedes Lewis in the second quarter that was called back for a holding penalty). There were large chunks of the game where he looked dejected or upset.