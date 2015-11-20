Blake Bortles, Marcus Mariota developing at promising rate

The point is that even though the Jaguars have struggled as a team, which is odd to say considering they are only a half-game back in the division, Bortles looks to me like a quarterback who Walsh would say is coming into his own at the critical 24th start. He is beginning to move around more like what we saw when he was at Central Florida and the physical skills are apparent. In every nine throws, Bortles is producing one explosive play (20-plus yards), but he needs to get better on third down (the Jaguarsrank 25th in the league). He was also just 1-for-5 in red-zone efficiency against the Titans, something Jacksonville signed Julius Thomas specifically for and have yet to capitalize on.