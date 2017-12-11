Blake Bortles leads Week 15 fantasy streaming options

Jameis Winston vs Falcons | 68 percent owned: I have said it before and I'll say it again. Right now, Jameis Winston is not a good real-football quarterback, but he remains an option as a streamer as a fantasy football quarterback. In Week 14 against the Lions, Winston went without a touchdown pass until the fourth quarter. But by the time the game was over, he had two scores and had piled up at least 270 pass yards for the second straight game. Obviously, his two picks dinged his 14.4 fantasy point total, but he came through with a serviceable floor. He, like many of our streamers, is surrounded by talented options, which always helps when looking for upside. He has a decently favorable matchup against the Falcons who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over the last month. Just know, if you roll with Winston, you have to be prepared for a complete disaster.