Blake Bortles impresses in preseason debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Blake Bortles was solid in his preseason debut, throwing for 117 yards and leading a second-half drive for a field goal to help the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-10 on Friday night.
The third overall pick in this year's draft completed 7 of 11 passes, including a 31-yarder down the middle of the field to Mike Brown to set up a 26-yard field goal that gave the Jaguars a 10-3 lead late in the third quarter.
Denard Robinson's 23-yard TD run snapped a 10-10 tie with 6:27 remaining in the game. Jacksonville also scored on Winston Guy's 68-yard interception return in the first quarter.
In addition to throwing the interception that was returned for a score, Josh McCown was sacked twice and lost a fumble.
