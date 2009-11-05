Blacked-out Jaguars could hit attendance low vs. Chiefs

Published: Nov 05, 2009 at 05:22 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars have failed to sell out a home game for the fourth time this season.

Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs (1-6) will not be televised in Jacksonville or in secondary markets that include Gainesville, Daytona Beach, Orlando and Savannah, Ga.

The Jaguars (3-4) set a franchise low for attendance (42,088) in their last home game, Oct. 18 against the St. Louis Rams. This one could break the mark.

Jaguars owner Wayne Weaver has made it clear the small-market franchise doesn't anticipate selling out any home games in 2009, although team officials hope they might avoid a blackout when the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts visit Dec. 17.

About 17,000 fans opted not to renew their season tickets this year, many citing the economic climate.

