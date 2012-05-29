Bills WR Johnson expected to miss minicamps

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Bills receiver Stevie Johnson is expected to miss most - if not all - of the team's offseason minicamp practices to give him time to recover from groin surgery.
Coach Chan Gailey calls it unlikely for Johnson to be fully cleared until training camp in July. He provided the timetable Tuesday after the Bills held their first voluntary minicamp practice.
Johnson did not practice with the team, and instead worked on his own along the sideline. He says his groin is mostly pain free from the procedure he had earlier this month, but added he is still experiencing a twinge of pain in his hamstring.
Johnson has led Bills receivers in each of the past two seasons. In March, he avoided free agency by signing a five-year contract extension.