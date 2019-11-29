Bills WR Cole Beasley: 'I'm just glad I'm on this side'

On Thursday, it proved to be money well spent. Beasley caught six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in his first game in the greater Dallas area -- where he attended SMU and Little Elm High School -- since he left for the Bills. His effort and that of his teammates on both sides of the ball produced a 26-15 win that wasn't as close as the score indicated, and afterward, his teammates and coaches were even happier for his success than he was.