Around the NFL

Bills WR Cole Beasley: 'I'm just glad I'm on this side'

Published: Nov 29, 2019 at 02:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cole Beasley was the quiet Cowboys contributor who didn't get paid.

In March, he was offered a decent sum by Dallas, around an average of $6 million per year. But Buffalo wanted him more and showed it with a higher average annual value of $7.25 million, enough to earn his signature in the initial hours of free agency.

On Thursday, it proved to be money well spent. Beasley caught six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in his first game in the greater Dallas area -- where he attended SMU and Little Elm High School -- since he left for the Bills. His effort and that of his teammates on both sides of the ball produced a 26-15 win that wasn't as close as the score indicated, and afterward, his teammates and coaches were even happier for his success than he was.

"I'm just grateful, really, for [Cole] and his mindset, as well, because of what he comes from and what he stands for," Bills coach Sean McDermott said, via ESPN. "He's just one piece but there's a lot of other stories in our locker room of guys like Cole -- that maybe it didn't work out in one place, but it works out in Buffalo.

"That's the culture we're trying to build, where guys come to Buffalo ... and they can become the best version of themselves."

Thanksgiving Beasley was the best version of the slot receiver since 2015, which was the last time he broke 110 yards in a game. It might seem it was just a coincidence that Beasley flourished at AT&T Stadium, but judging by his words after the game, there's likely more to it than that.

"I'm just glad I'm in a place coaches believe in me, teammates believe in me and they give me opportunities to do what I do," he said. "I was telling everybody before the game, I'm just glad I'm on this side while we're here.

"It's been a great experience, and everybody else played their butts off and got win No. 9. That's the most important thing, so I'm just glad to take another step forward."

Beasley's departure from Dallas wasn't entirely acrimonious, but it was rather swift. He didn't take long during the offseason to explain his reasoning -- beyond the financial difference -- which had plenty to do with the freedom (or lack thereof) afforded him by his coaches.

Instead of playing an underappreciated but effective role in the Cowboys' offense, Beasley was granted the "more opportunities" and "more options" he wanted in Buffalo. He's already 10 receptions beyond his annual average during his career with the Cowboys and is nearly on pace for his intended target of 75 receptions in his first season with the Bills. It paid off for him Thursday on a national stage for a team that doesn't get much national love.

While Beasley's old team shuffled off the field to a locker-room scolding from one of its veteran members, the diminutive, blond-haired pass-catcher was left to smile and celebrate with his teammates along the other sideline. It was nice to be home for the holiday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler following incident in Mexico City

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler due to an incident in Mexico City on Sunday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic on Monday.

news

Rams waive RB Darrell Henderson after three-plus seasons in Los Angeles

The Rams made a surprising move on Tuesday by releasing RB Darrell Henderson, the team's leading rusher so far in the 2022 season.

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold to start in Week 12 matchup vs. Broncos

Quarterback Sam Darnold will be the starter for the Carolina Panthers' Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, it was announced Tuesday.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'getting better in all areas'

After rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett showed marked improvement in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Bengals in Week 11, coach Mike Tomlin said he believes the QB is 'getting better in all areas.'

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says Todd Downing will remain as OC following arrest

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that the team will move forward with Todd Downing as offensive coordinator following Downing's arrest for driving under the influence on Nov. 18.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame reveals 28 modern-era semifinalists for Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2023 on Tuesday.

news

Matt Rhule reflects on tenure with Panthers: 'It didn't end the way I wanted it to, but I'm proud I never lost the locker room'

Joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Tuesday, former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reflects on his short-lived tenure in Carolina and how Steve Wilks has handled his duties in the interim.

news

Justin Jefferson, Vikings look to bounce back after 'embarrassing' loss to Cowboys

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson recounts Minnesota's blowout loss to the Cowboys, but is not looking past Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game versus the Patriots.

news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals' latest blowout loss to 49ers: 'We've got to flush it'

After getting blown on national TV against the 49ers, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is ready to move on to the next game.

news

Kyle Shanahan on 49ers' win in Mexico City: 'One of the coolest experiences I've ever been a part of'

The San Francisco 49ers were designated the road team for Monday night's 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, but Estadio Azteca teemed with Niners fans who buzzed from start to finish during the blowout.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo throws four touchdowns in 49ers' blowout win: 'Today was probably our best full game we put together'

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tossed four touchdown passes as the Niners drubbed the Arizona Cardinals, 38-10, on Monday night in Mexico City.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE