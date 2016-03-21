Around the NFL

Bills' Whaley: Percy Harvin leaning toward playing

Published: Mar 21, 2016 at 08:02 AM
Chris Wesseling

Once the NFL's most dangerous player with the ball in his hands, Percy Harvin has been an afterthought in free agency.

Two months after director of player personnel Jim Monos conceded the Buffalo Bills were still in the dark on Harvin's plans, general manager Doug Whaley suggested Monday that a decision is in the offing.

"The last thing I heard, (Bills senior vice president of football administration) Jim Overdorf talked to his agent and hopefully he's going to make a decision in the next week or two of if he's going to play, and if he's going play, if he's coming back to us," Whaley said, via Matthew Fairburn of Syracuse.com. "We'll hopefully know in the next week or two."

Frustrated with a chronic hip injury, Harvin was contemplating retirement when the Bills placed him on injured reserve in early November.

"From what I'm hearing, he's leaning towards playing," Whaley continued. "The thing about the health was, when you're playing at a certain level and you know your body -- and these guys are highly-trained athletes -- for him, he had to work so hard every week to get to that level, and he wasn't getting to that level, so it was frustrating for him."

Five months later, it's easy to forget that Harvin outplayed Sammy Watkins in September, averaging 75 yards and seven touches in Buffalo's first three games before the hip problems resurfaced.

If he's healthy and motivated, Harvin can help a Bills wide receiver corps that recently waved goodbye to No. 3 receiver Chris Hogan.

