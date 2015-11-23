Bills vs. Chiefs game facts (Chiefs facts)

Published: Nov 23, 2015 at 04:25 PM

What's happened to Smith?: Since Week 8, Alex Smith ranks 23rd in the NFL in TD-INT ratio and 21st in passer rating. 

Offensive drop-off: The Chiefs led the NFL in scoring through their first five games of the season (32.0 PPG). In their last five games, K.C. has scored just 19.6 PPG.

Tough time for Hunt: In Weeks 1-7, rookie RB Kareem Hunt led the NFL in rushing and was 3rd in yards per carry. Since then, Hunt ranks 28th and 36th in those respective categories. 

The good news:Despite the recent slide, Kansas City still ranks 5th in the league in turnover differential (+7) and 2nd in yards per play (6.1).  

