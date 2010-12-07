Bills' Urbik placed on IR; Rinehart promoted from practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have placed guard Kraig Urbik on the season-ending injured reserve list and promoted guard Chad Rinehart from their practice squad.
The moves were made Tuesday, two days after Urbik hurt his right knee in a 38-14 loss at Minnesota. Urbik started the game at right guard, but was hurt filling in at center after Geoff Hangartner hurt his right knee.
Hangartner has been ruled out from playing Sunday, when Buffalo (2-10) hosts Cleveland (5-7).
