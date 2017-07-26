Around the NFL

Bills trade Cardale Jones to Chargers for draft pick

Published: Jul 26, 2017 at 12:37 PM
Chris Wesseling

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is reuniting with one of his favorite quarterback prospects.

The Bills have traded Cardale Jones to the Chargersin exchange for a conditional draft pick, Buffalo announced Wednesday.

Jones' staunchest supporters left Western New York when Lynn departed for Los Angeles and general manager Doug Whaley lost his job in late April.

Buffalo proceeded to sign journeyman T.J. Yates and draft Nathan Peterman, leaving Jones as the odd man out of the quarterback rotation.

It's no surprise that the former Ohio State star is headed to Southern California. Although Jones struggled in offseason practices as a rookie, he made quite an impression on Lynn, the Bills' 2016 offensive coordinator-turned-interim head coach.

"He's picked up the offense well," Lynn told the Buffalo News last December. "He's in meetings with all the other quarterbacks. He comes early. He leaves late. I've been very satisfied with his work ethic.

"It's hard, you know, without seeing a guy in a game. But you watch him in practice. You watch him in individual drills. You watch his footwork and his arm strength. He's what you want waiting on the runway."

While Jones boasts all of the physical tools to succeed in the NFL, he remains a developmental prospect with just 11 regular-season passes under his belt. After the Bolts worked outRobert Griffin III on Tuesday, however, it's fair to wonder if Lynn is seeking competition for No. 2 quarterback Kellen Clemens.

Jones figures to battle Clemens and second-year signal-caller Mike Bercovici for the opportunity to wait on the Chargers' runway this season.

