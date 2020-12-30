Bills to host fans for wild-card game; COVID testing required 

Bills Mafia will be live and in-person when the playoffs kick off in Buffalo for the first time in 25 years.

The State of New York has granted the team permission to host 6,772 fans at their wild-card game to be played either Jan. 9 or 10 at Bills Stadium.

Buffalo's opponent will be determined on Sunday along with the complete Wild Card Weekend schedule.

Approximately 6,200 tickets will be available on Dec. 31 to Bills season ticket holders, who will be notified based on seniority.

All fans will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result through the NFL's testing partner, Bioreference Laboratories, in order to attend. Fans will be required to pay for their testing as part of their ticket purchase to cover all associated costs. Testing for fans will be administered at the stadium two to three days prior to the game, with instructions emailed to ticket holders.

Fans will be required to wear a mask at all times while at Bills Stadium.

Tailgating will not be permitted, per the team.

If the Bills win their wild-card game and host a divisional round game, and New York State permits fans to future games, fans who attend the first playoff game will not be eligible to purchase tickets for the divisional round.