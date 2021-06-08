Bills TE Dawson Knox worked with vision specialist to help 'take that next step' in Year 3

"I want to get to the point where I am that weapon for our team (like Kelce is for Kansas City)," Knox said. "Travis is the best in the league right now at what he does. ... It just comes form watching film and getting on the field and starting to feel out some of the stuff that he can see pretty quickly. It's really not just running your route and being in the right spot. It's how well can you adjust on the fly? How well can you read coverages when the ball is snapped? Because defenses are so good at disguising coverages and safeties are moving around and linebackers are showing blitz and then they're dropping out.

"So it's just being able to catch on to some of those things, which I felt like I was able to do more and more as the year went on last year. And I'm excited to keep building on. I definitely feel confident that I'll be able to do that this year. I know I just want to keep stacking those good days on good days."

While battling injury and a stint with COVID-19 last season, Knox's play improved in the Bills' playoff run, when he compiled 10 catches and two TDs in three postseason tilts, including a 6/42/1 line in the AFC Championship Game loss.

"I felt like I was really able to start putting together some good momentum," Knox said. "I feel like I haven't touched my potential yet, and I'm ready to take that next step."