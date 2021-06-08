Around the NFL

Bills TE Dawson Knox worked with vision specialist to help 'take that next step' in Year 3

Published: Jun 08, 2021 at 09:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Heading into next week's mandatory minicamp, the Buffalo Bills have yet to upgrade the tight end room this offseason. The lack of additions gives ﻿Dawson Knox﻿ a clear path to a significant role in 2021.

Last season, Knox had an up-and-down campaign, which included testing positive for COVID-19. In 12 games, the Bills' leading tight end compiled 24 catches for 288 yards and three TDs. The inconsistency from the 24-year-old has led to rumors that the Bills could swing a trade for Eagles veteran ﻿Zach Ertz﻿, who has been on the trade block for months.

Knox recently told Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com that he's not concerned about the Bills adding another tight end like Ertz.

"No matter who they bring in, whether it's a rookie or All-Pro like Zach, I think it'll be great just to elevate the competition," Knox said. "Iron sharpens iron, and that's a big philosophy that I have."

To improve entering Year 3, Knox worked with a vision specialist, Performance Vision coach Ryan Harrison, to improve his hand-eye coordination and become a better pass-catcher.

"I don't want to be dropping touchdowns, and I know no one wants to see that," Knox said of his reason behind seeing a vision coach.

The training includes using tools, balls and other objects to train a player's eyes and brain to fire more quickly, improving reaction time.

"We improved (Dawson's) depth perception and his tracking ability," Harrison told Syracuse.com. "There is some software that we use and some hands-on, manual things and he'll do a lot of movement with his body while he's identifying and recognizing things while he's processing information. We do it statically and dynamically."

In addition to improving his vision, Knox also plans to join the Tight End University put together by ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ and ﻿George Kittle﻿ later this summer after minicamp and OTAs finish.

"I want to get to the point where I am that weapon for our team (like Kelce is for Kansas City)," Knox said. "Travis is the best in the league right now at what he does. ... It just comes form watching film and getting on the field and starting to feel out some of the stuff that he can see pretty quickly. It's really not just running your route and being in the right spot. It's how well can you adjust on the fly? How well can you read coverages when the ball is snapped? Because defenses are so good at disguising coverages and safeties are moving around and linebackers are showing blitz and then they're dropping out.

"So it's just being able to catch on to some of those things, which I felt like I was able to do more and more as the year went on last year. And I'm excited to keep building on. I definitely feel confident that I'll be able to do that this year. I know I just want to keep stacking those good days on good days."

While battling injury and a stint with COVID-19 last season, Knox's play improved in the Bills' playoff run, when he compiled 10 catches and two TDs in three postseason tilts, including a 6/42/1 line in the AFC Championship Game loss.

"I felt like I was really able to start putting together some good momentum," Knox said. "I feel like I haven't touched my potential yet, and I'm ready to take that next step."

Unless Bills GM Brandon Beane pulls the trigger on the rumored Ertz trade, Knox should see a hefty amount of playing time this season as Buffalo's top TE in his quest to make that Year 3 leap.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers doesn't report to Packers mandatory minicamp

As expected, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not show up to the first day of mandatory minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Cincinnati LT Jonah Williams out to 'prove' Bengals' faith right

The Bengals brass consistently said their faith in incumbent ﻿Jonah Williams played a significant role in their offseason decision to stand pat at LT. With the backing of the franchise, Williams is out to reward that faith.
news

Fangio: 'Too early to come to any conclusions' on QB battle between Bridgewater, Lock at Broncos OTAs

Broncos coach Vic Fangio won't take much from the first 11-on-11 drills shared by QBs Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, but it's clear that a competition has been set. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers not expected to report for minicamp

The writing had long been on the wall. On Monday, it was confirmed: Aaron Rodgers will not report for the start of minicamp on Tuesday.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Julio Jones to the Titans

A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal - break down the trade between the Falcons and the Titans for the future HOF wide receiver, ﻿Julio Jones﻿.
news

Titans DB Kevin Byard: Defenses are going to 'have a lot of trouble' game planning after Julio Jones trade

A day after his team landed the great Julio Jones, Titans DB Kevin Byard examined how the superstar receiver's addition will give opposing defenses nightmares all season.
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, GM Jason Licht receive new contracts

Tampa Bay handed Super Bowl champion coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht new deals. Arians received a pay raise, while Licht earned an extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Ravens signing ex-Broncos tackle Ja'Wuan James to two-year, $3.5M contract

﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿ hasn't yet been ruled out for 2021 after tearing his Achilles, and one team is willing to take a chance on him. James is signing a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the Ravens.
news

Davante Adams, rest of Packers receivers expected to attend Packers minicamp

While the Aaron Rodgers drama has yet to be resolved in Green Bay, the Packers will at least have most of their offensive skill players in town this week as Davante Adams and the rest of the team's WRs are expected to attend minicamp, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos athletic trainer Steve 'Greek' Antonopulos retiring after 45 years with team

The longest-tenured employee in Denver Broncos history is hanging them up. Longtime head athletic trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopulos is retiring after 45 years with the club, the team announced Monday.
news

Ravens signing RB Gus Edwards to two-year, $10M extension through 2023

The Baltimore Ravens and running back Gus Edwards agreed to a two-year, $10 million extension that will keep Edwards under contract through the 2023 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW