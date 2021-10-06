Bills TE Dawson Knox becoming Josh Allen's favorite target in red zone: 'I have supreme trust in this guy'

All those June jokes about ﻿Dawson Knox﻿ working with a vision specialist to help improve are starting to look pretty silly right about now.

The Buffalo Bills tight end has indeed taken the "next step" he was looking for in Year 3 after working with a specialist to improve his hand-eye coordination during the offseason.

The work has particularly paid off in the red zone, where Knox's four touchdowns are tied for most by a tight end in the NFL through four weeks (﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿). The four TDs lead the Bills despite Buffalo sporting an array of receiving talent.

"Whether it be blocking, whether it be pass-catching to running routes, he just finds ways to get open," Allen said of Knox, via ESPN. "I have supreme trust in this guy right here, and he's only going to continue to get better."

Allen's trust in Knox is displayed in the red zone, where the tight end is tied for the most targets on the Bills with wide receivers ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ and ﻿Cole Beasley﻿. Knox also leads the Bills with 29 red-zone yards.