Bills tab Wannstedt to take over for fired DC Edwards

Published: Jan 02, 2012 at 06:59 AM

The Buffalo Bills fired defensive coordinator George Edwards and promoted Dave Wannstedt to the position, coach Chan Gailey announced during a press conference Monday.

"We're in a production business. That's the bottom line. And we need to get better production," Gailey said. "It just got the point where we needed the change, and so we made the change."

Though a rash of injuries played a role, the Bills allowed a franchise-worst 5,938 yards in 2011. Buffalo also allowed 434 points, the second most in team history and tied for 29th worst in the league.

Edwards served as the Bills' defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. The team finished 26th in total defense in his first season in 2010 and again in 2011.

Wannstedt served as associate head coach and inside linebackers coach for the Bills last season, his first in Buffalo. He previously served as head coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2000 to 2004 and for the Chicago Bears from 1993 to 1998.

Gailey said the rest of Buffalo's coaching staff is still being evaluated.

Gailey also said he would be open to Stevie Johnson returning next season under the condition that the wide receiver stops incurring needless penalties.

"To say it doesn't have an impact would be a lie. But you have to look at the whole body of work and not give a knee-jerk reaction," Gailey said of weighing Johnson's value. "I mean, you love what Stevie does on the field before he scores touchdowns, you know? So you just have to decide if he can and we can get that under control."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

