Bills signing undrafted free-agent RB Frank Gore Jr., son of five-time Pro Bowler Frank Gore

The Bills used the moments after the 2024 NFL Draft ended to add the son of a future Hall of Fame running back who played for them back in 2019.

Buffalo is signing undrafted free agent Frank Gore Jr., NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Saturday, per sources.

Gore is the son of running back royalty, his father Frank Gore Sr. having ended an outstanding career in 2020 with 16,000 yards rushing -- third-most in NFL history.

The younger Gore hits the pros following a quartet of productive seasons for Southern Miss, having soared to 4,022 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns during his Golden Eagles career.

The 5-foot-7 5/8, 201-pound runner can also help out in the passing game out of the backfield. Perhaps unsurprising considering his pedigree, Gore excels at finding running lanes, showcasing plus patience and vision. He's quick, but not all that fast, with his explosiveness and big-play speed a bit concerning.

Gore joins a RB room led by James Cook and now including fellow rookie and fourth-round selection, Kentucky's Ray Davis. If he can earn a spot on the roster, Gore will have time to hone his craft on last year's seventh-ranked rushing offense while Cook and one of the league's most imposing rushing quarterbacks, Josh Allen, handle the bulk of the carries.

Should he see the field, Gore offers a change of pace and perhaps a third-down role if his pass protection can improve and complement his pass-catching ability.