Bills' secondary to be without Whitner, Greer vs. Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills starting safety Donte Whitner and starting cornerback Jabari Greer won't play because of injuries when Buffalo travels to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday.
Buffalo's secondary might be even further depleted if Whitner's replacement, Bryan Scott, can't play. Scott is questionable because of a left knee injury sustained against the Browns.
Rookie Leodis McKelvin will likely start in place of Greer, while George Wilson would start at strong safety if Scott is unable to go.
Though listed as questionable, starting receiver Josh Reed will likely play for the first time since spraining an ankle in the first half against Miami on Oct. 26. Reed practiced all week after missing the last three games.
