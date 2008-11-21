Bills' secondary to be without Whitner, Greer vs. Chiefs

Published: Nov 21, 2008 at 05:07 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills starting safety Donte Whitner and starting cornerback Jabari Greer won't play because of injuries when Buffalo travels to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday.

Whitner, who missed the second half of Buffalo's Monday night loss to Cleveland, is nursing a right shoulder separation, which he suffered against the Jets on Nov. 2. Greer, meanwhile, hurt his right knee in the Browns game.

Buffalo's secondary might be even further depleted if Whitner's replacement, Bryan Scott, can't play. Scott is questionable because of a left knee injury sustained against the Browns.

Rookie Leodis McKelvin will likely start in place of Greer, while George Wilson would start at strong safety if Scott is unable to go.

Though listed as questionable, starting receiver Josh Reed will likely play for the first time since spraining an ankle in the first half against Miami on Oct. 26. Reed practiced all week after missing the last three games.

The Bills (5-5) also placed reserve linebacker Marcus Buggs on injured reserve Friday after he sustained a high ankle sprain against the Browns. To take his place on the 53-man roster, Buffalo promoted linebacker Dustin Fox from the practice squad.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

