Bills rout Vikings in Minny for shocking upset

It was indeed, coach. The Buffalo Bills traveled to Minnesota as a huge underdog and proceeded to dominate the Vikings in all three phases. The Bills D confounded Kirk Cousins through two quarters, sacking the QB three times, forcing two fumbles, allowed just 46 total yards, two first downs and did not allow Minnesota to cross the 50-yard-line until the third quarter. Buffalo's offense made Zimmer's defense look like it was the NFC Championship, dicing up the Vikings through the air.