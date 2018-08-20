Around the NFL

Bills rookie QB Josh Allen to work with starters Monday

Published: Aug 20, 2018 at 02:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

With Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron shelved with a fractured collarbone, Nathan Peterman worked with the first-team offense Sunday.

On Monday, rookie quarterback Josh Allen has his turn.

"Josh Allen will be working with the first-team offense and Nate Peterman will be with the second unit at practice," coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday morning. "We're staying with our QB rotation."

McCarron suffered his injury in Friday night's game against the Cleveland Browns and is currently undergoing further evaluation.

Allen entered the game in the second quarter through the Bills' first series coming out halftime, completing 9 of 13 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown for a 104.6 passer rating. Peterman took over from Allen at the 9:22 mark of the third quarter and closed out the game, completing 8 of 10 passes for 113 yards with a 147.1 passer rating.

Look for the Bills to continue rotating the practice repetitions in the coming days between Allen and Peterman before determining a starter for Sunday's preseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Field.

"We're just with the rotation at this point," McDermott said. "We'll make that decision. After today, we'll start to move into a little bit of a blend of [this being] a normal week as we prepare. Our players can get acclimated to the routine of a normal, regular season week."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars WR Zay Jones arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery causing bodily harm, according to a Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff's Office inmate report.
news

Week 10 Monday inactives: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
news

Vikings signing LB Anthony Barr following Jordan Hicks' injury

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that the Vikings plan to sign veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to their practice squad.
news

Rams expecting QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb) to return for Week 11 game vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to be able to play Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday, which would mark the QB's return to the field after missing two weeks with a right thumb injury.
news

Saints' Dennis Allen: Derek Carr in concussion protocol but shoulder OK; Michael Thomas (knee), Marshon Lattimore (ankle) injuries 'fairly significant'

New Orleans will use it's Week 11 bye to heal up as Dennis Allen on Monday announced QB Derek Carr is in the concussion protocol while WR Michael Thomas (knee) and CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle) are dealing with "fairly significant" injuries. 
news

Patriots waiving once-promising CB Jack Jones 

The New England Patriots are waiving cornerback Jack Jones on Monday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers WR Evans on dropped TD: I was 'thinking about what fan I was going to give the ball to'

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans gave a blunt response when explaining what happened on his dropped touchdown in Sunday's win over the Titans. 
news

Seahawks' Pete Carroll: QB Geno Smith 'almost perfect' in second half of win over Commanders

Following a first half where the Seahawks were unable to score a touchdown, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says QB Geno Smith was near perfect in Sunday's win over Washington.
news

With Josh Dobbs at the helm, Vikings earn fifth consecutive win without Justin Jefferson

The sky felt like it was falling in Minneapolis after injuries to QB Kirk Cousins and WR Justin Jefferson, but Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell has revived his team the last three weeks with Josh Dobbs at the helm. 
news

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: 'I'm the top receiver in this game'

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb continued his torrid stretch, destroying the New York Giants for 151 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches and adding a 14-yard rushing score in Dallas' 49-17 victory. Afterward, he called himself the "top receiver" in the NFL.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley takes blame for 41 points allowed in loss to Lions: 'I didn't do a good enough job'

The Chargers fell to the Lions 41-38 in a game that saw the L.A. defense allow 533 net yards, the most yards given up since Week 1. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley took responsibility for the sub-par defensive effort that led to the loss.