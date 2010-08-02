Bills rookie LT Wang hurt; could require surgery

Published: Aug 02, 2010 at 04:24 PM

Buffalo Bills rookie left tackle Ed Wang has an undisclosed injury that could require surgery and force him to miss the rest of training camp.

Coach Chan Gailey provided no details of the injury after practice Monday, except to say doctors will determine within a day whether surgery is required. Hurt on Sunday earlier, Wang watched practice with a wrap around his lower right leg.

Gailey said the latest injury is not related to the injury to Wang's left leg in June that forced him to miss several minicamp sessions.

Selected in the fifth round out of Virginia Tech, Wang was the first player with direct Chinese ancestry drafted. A raw project, he is competing for a backup spot.

Gailey said sixth-round pick Danny Batten, a linebacker, is out indefinitely after sustaining "a fairly significant injury" to his right shoulder. Batten, out of South Dakota State, watched practice with his right arm in a sling.

He was hurt Sunday when he was bowled over by guard Kyle Calloway on a running play during a full-team drill.

Also missing practice Monday was offensive tackle Cordaro Howard because of a head injury. Howard is an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech.

On the team's first day of training camp last Thursday, linebacker Chris Kelsay injured his right shoulder and will be out indefinitely.

