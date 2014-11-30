Bills ride third-quarter rally to win over Browns

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Quarterback Kyle Orton and defensive end Jerry Hughes scored touchdowns 10 seconds apart in the third quarter in leading the Buffalo Bills to a 26-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Orton put the Bills ahead 7-3 with 8:04 left with a 3-yard pass to Chris Hogan. Buffalo's defense scored on the next play from scrimmage, when Hughes stripped the ball from running back Terrence West, and returned the fumble 18 yards for a score.
It was too deep of a hole for Browns rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel to dig out of. Taking over with 12:01 left after starter Brian Hoyer threw his second interception, Manziel capped an eight-play 80-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run that cut Buffalo's lead to 20-10.
The Bills (7-5) won their second straight. Cleveland (7-5) lost for only the second time in six games.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press