Around the NFL

Bills release interception-prone QB Nathan Peterman

Published: Nov 12, 2018 at 12:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

Nathan Peterman's interception-filled tenure with the Buffalo Bills is over.

A day after Matt Barkley made the best debut by a Bills signal-caller since Jim Kelly, Buffalo parted ways with Peterman. With the Bills heading into their bye week, the team's decision to cut Peterman likely means Josh Allen stands a good chance of playing in Week 12 as he continues to rehab from an elbow sprain he suffered last month.

Peterman, who ranks dead last in QB rating (30.7) among NFL signal-callers this season with a minimum of 50 passing attempts, threw three interceptions in Buffalo's Week 9 loss when he got the start over the injured Derek Anderson. He has thrown seven interceptions on 81 attempts. He started the season as the Bills' starter.

Barkley's strong performance in the team's 41-10 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday made Peterman an expendable commodity. The first significant sign that Peterman's tenure in Buffalo was in jeopardy was when Anderson got the start over him after Allen was injured. After Anderson suffered a concussion in Week 8 against the New England Patriots, Peterman struggled mightily in the Bills' 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Barkley was announced as the starter Saturday after being with the Bills for less than two weeks. Despite not playing in a regular-season game since the 2016 season, the former USC standout connected on 15 of 25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. His 117.4 passer rating was best by a Bills QB making his debut since Kelly posted a rating of 119.8 in 1986 to kick off his Hall of Fame career.

Peterman, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Bills, gained a dubious level of distinction last season when he threw five first-half interceptions in his first career NFL start. He put in a pick-free performance during his second start last season, but threw two during the Bills' 47-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener.

It remains to be seen whether another team will give Peterman a chance to prove he can make it in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jim Irsay predicts Colts will win 'at least' two Super Bowls this decade

Colts owner Jim Irsay is optimistic that things will turn around swiftly in Indianapolis. Irsay wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that he believes the Colts will win "at least" two Super Bowls in the next 10 years.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady lead Players of the Week

Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady had huge Week 5 showings that led to them garnering NFL Player of the Week honors. 
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson on rookie struggles: I need to stop 'overthinking' and just 'rip it'

It's been a rocky start to Zach Wilson﻿'s career. With the Jets reaching their bye, Wilson said Tuesday he hopes to recharge and get back to simply playing football.
news

Zac Taylor: Bengals are a team 'that's going to be reckoned with'

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers after storming back to tie the game late in Week 5, only to watch rookie kicker Evan McPherson miss a couple of field goals late.
news

Aaron Rodgers: No 'place in the game' for opinions Jon Gruden expressed in emails

In the aftermath of Jon Gruden's resignation Monday evening following the revelation of multiple offensive emails, shock, contempt and sadness was expressed by notable NFL figures. 
news

Buccaneers removing Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor

A day after Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they are removing Gruden from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.  
news

Steelers WR James Washington in line for expanded role following JuJu Smith-Schuster injury

The expanded role that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington sought in the preseason is upon him, though not by the circumstances anyone in the organization would've wanted.
news

Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Arizona Cardinals placed outside linebacker Chandler Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list, placing his availability for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns in at least temporary doubt.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa designated for return off injured reserve

Quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ was officially designated to return to practice from injured reserve on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chiefs place RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (MCL sprain) on injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ for at least the next three weeks after announcing that he will be placed on injured reserve. 
news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco: Fourth-down confidence built on 'level of trust'

The Los Angeles Chargers are 7 of 8 on fourth down this year. General manager Tom Telesco said Tuesday that the team's aggressive philosophy is a product of its "level of trust" among players and coaches.
news

Eagles place TE Dallas Goedert on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Eagles could potentially be without one of their key offensive starters for Thursday's clash with the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW