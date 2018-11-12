Bills release interception-prone QB Nathan Peterman

Barkley was announced as the starter Saturday after being with the Bills for less than two weeks. Despite not playing in a regular-season game since the 2016 season, the former USC standout connected on 15 of 25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. His 117.4 passer rating was best by a Bills QB making his debut since Kelly posted a rating of 119.8 in 1986 to kick off his Hall of Fame career.