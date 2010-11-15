Bills RB Spiller, DE Johnson unlikely to play vs. Bengals

Published: Nov 15, 2010 at 09:16 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- As much as running back C.J. Spiller wants to practice this week, Buffalo Bills coach Chan Gailey doesn't think that's likely because of a hamstring injury.

On Monday, Gailey all but officially ruled out the rookie first-round draft pick from playing in Buffalo's game at Cincinnati on Sunday. He also said defensive end Spencer Johnson is expected to miss at least one game because of a hamstring injury.

For more on the Buffalo Bills, check out the latest from our bloggers.

Both players were hurt in helping the Bills (1-8) secure their first win of the season on Sunday, a 14-12 victory over Detroit.

"If you talk to C.J., C.J. thinks he's going to be hoping to practice probably this week," Gailey said. "Probably a realistic thing is he'll miss one (game), and then we'll see from there."

Spiller was hurt when planting his foot to brace himself as he was pushed out of bounds after a 29-yard punt return in the second quarter.

He said he didn't initially feel the injury until after he got up and began making his way across the field to the Bills sideline.

On Monday, Spiller walked with a slight limp favoring his right leg, and said he wants to practice once the team returns on Wednesday.

"That's the goal," he said.

Without Spiller, newly signed running back Quinton Ganther will take over the backup duties to starter Fred Jackson. Cornerback Leodis McKelvin will handle both kickoff and punt returns in place of Spiller and receiver Roscoe Parrish, who was placed on injured reserve last week after he broke his wrist.

Johnson, hurt in the second half against Detroit, was spotted in the Bills locker room with a wrap around his upper right leg.

Gailey called it an "outside chance" that Johnson will practice this week, and said the player could miss as many as two games.

Gailey also updated the status of Shawne Merriman, saying he doesn't expect the linebacker to begin practicing until next week. Merriman aggravated a right Achilles' tendon injury early into his first practice with the Bills on Wednesday, a week after being claimed off waivers from San Diego.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 17 NFL game picks: Eagles clinch NFC's No. 1 seed; Giants secure playoff berth

Can the Giants knock off the Colts to secure their first playoff berth since 2016? Will Tom Brady's Bucs be crowned NFC South champs on Sunday? Gregg Rosenthal unveils his picks for Week 17.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams on Derek Carr benching: He's the 'reason I came here in the first place'

After Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels benched quarterback Derek Carr on Wednesday, wide receiver Davante Adams offered support for his longtime friend and told reporters he was focused on finishing out the season.

news

Texans' Laremy Tunsil wants to 'reset' tackle market with new deal: 'Everything lining up perfectly'

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil explains why he wants to "reset" the market for his position.

news

Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 17 sleepers

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE