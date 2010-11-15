Bills RB Spiller, DE Johnson unlikely to play vs. Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- As much as running back C.J. Spiller wants to practice this week, Buffalo Bills coach Chan Gailey doesn't think that's likely because of a hamstring injury.
On Monday, Gailey all but officially ruled out the rookie first-round draft pick from playing in Buffalo's game at Cincinnati on Sunday. He also said defensive end Spencer Johnson is expected to miss at least one game because of a hamstring injury.
Both players were hurt in helping the Bills (1-8) secure their first win of the season on Sunday, a 14-12 victory over Detroit.
"If you talk to C.J., C.J. thinks he's going to be hoping to practice probably this week," Gailey said. "Probably a realistic thing is he'll miss one (game), and then we'll see from there."
Spiller was hurt when planting his foot to brace himself as he was pushed out of bounds after a 29-yard punt return in the second quarter.
He said he didn't initially feel the injury until after he got up and began making his way across the field to the Bills sideline.
On Monday, Spiller walked with a slight limp favoring his right leg, and said he wants to practice once the team returns on Wednesday.
"That's the goal," he said.
Without Spiller, newly signed running back Quinton Ganther will take over the backup duties to starter Fred Jackson. Cornerback Leodis McKelvin will handle both kickoff and punt returns in place of Spiller and receiver Roscoe Parrish, who was placed on injured reserve last week after he broke his wrist.
Johnson, hurt in the second half against Detroit, was spotted in the Bills locker room with a wrap around his upper right leg.
Gailey called it an "outside chance" that Johnson will practice this week, and said the player could miss as many as two games.
Gailey also updated the status of Shawne Merriman, saying he doesn't expect the linebacker to begin practicing until next week. Merriman aggravated a right Achilles' tendon injury early into his first practice with the Bills on Wednesday, a week after being claimed off waivers from San Diego.
