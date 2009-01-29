Bills RB Lynch replaces Titans' Johnson on AFC Pro Bowl roster

Published: Jan 29, 2009 at 08:50 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that running back Marshawn Lynch has been added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster to replace injured Tennessee Titans rookie Chris Johnson.

The NFL's all-star game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 8 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Lynch is the first Bills running back to reach the Pro Bowl since Travis Henry did it in the 2002 season. It will be Lynch's first Pro Bowl appearance in his two-year NFL career.

Lynch finished the season ranked fifth in the AFC in rushing yards (1,036) and seventh in yards from scrimmage (1,336). He was ninth with eight rushing touchdowns. Lynch also set a career-high with 47 receptions for 300 yards.

