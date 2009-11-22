Bills RB Lynch injures shoulder, C Wood breaks leg vs. Jaguars

Buffalo Bills running back Marshawn Lynch left Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a left shoulder injury.
Lynch was taken to the locker room on a cart during the second quarter. He returned to the field after halftime wearing street clothes.
The Bills also lost two starting offensive linemen on consecutive series in the third quarter. Guard Seth McKinney exited the game limping, then guard Eric Wood left on a cart with a brace on his left leg. The Bills announced after the game that Wood had a broken leg and would stay in Jacksonville for surgery.
Lynch ran eight times for 18 yards. He fumbled on his last carry in the second quarter and was injured on the play.
Lynch, who served an NFL-mandated three-game suspension to start the season, has shared carries with Fred Jackson since his return. Lynch has 272 rushing yards and one touchdown on 87 carries this season.
