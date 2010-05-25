Bills RB Lynch, DE Schobel skip team's first voluntary practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back Marshawn Lynch and defensive end Aaron Schobel didn't attend the team's first voluntary organized activity.
The duo were the only two absent from new coach Chan Gailey's first full practice Tuesday.
Gailey says he didn't assume Lynch would be at the voluntary practice. Lynch's future in Buffalo became a question after the 2007 first-round draft pick failed to attend the team's voluntary conditioning program in early April.
Schobel has contemplated retirement since the end of the season.
