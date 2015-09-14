Around the NFL

Bills RB Anthony Dixon: Win over Colts was a statement

Published: Sep 14, 2015 at 03:34 AM

By its construct, a Rex Ryan team thrives on confidence and the art of being an underdog.

Oh, and on Sunday, they stunned the Super Bowl favorite Colts at home in a blowout that temporarily calmed questions about their quarterback and elevated a defense that was already expected to be among the best in football.

Running back Boobie Dixon summed it up nicely in an interview with The Buffalo News.

"That was a statement," he said. "We feel like a problem for the league. So, I guess, look out! Buffalo's on the way."

The best part about Ryan's teams, and it holds true more than almost any other coach in football, is that his players begin to talk just like him. This is also true with Bill Belichick, but Belichick doesn't talk about statement wins and how everyone else needs to watch out.

When the Bills began loading up on talent this offseason, the immediate reaction was to wonder whether or not they could challenge the Patriots. It was easy to say yes without seeing a functional version of all these pieces put together, and it was easy to say no when the team started three quarterbacks in three weeks during the preseason.

Now, though, Ryan's scheme and construct has momentum again and gives us the perfect opportunity to re-open that question. Dixon may be right after all.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. not anti-franchise tag as free agency looms

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is slated for free agency this offseason -- unless Indy uses the franchise tag. Pittman discussed that possibility on Monday.
news

Jim Harbaugh on possible leap to NFL after Michigan's national title win: 'I just want to enjoy this'

Michigan's 34-13 victory Monday night over Washington sealed a 15-0 season for the Wolverines, delivering the university's first national title since 1997, and questions immediately turned to Jim Harbaugh's future. "I just want to enjoy this," Harbaugh said. 
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel: 'Zero people' are concerned with WR Tyreek Hill's recent drops

There might be some consternation in Miami after the Dolphins lost three of their last five to drop the AFC East crown that seemed theirs for much of the season, but the team is not concerned with the amount of drop Tyreek Hill has had during the season.
news

Jaguars fire defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, his staff after two seasons

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and his staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson on 2023: 'What happened this season can't happen again'

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday he does not anticipate drastic changes, while standout receiver Garrett Wilson opined that "what happened this season can't happen again."
news

Wink Martindale resigns as Giants defensive coordinator after two seasons

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has resigned from his position after two years with the Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll plans to return in 2024: 'I'm not worn out. I'm not tired'

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll affirmed his desire to return in 2024 for what would be his 15th season at the helm.
news

Saints HC Dennis Allen expects to return for 2024 season, says no 'fracture' in locker room

After a trying season that ended with a strong finish, Dennis Allen's job as head coach of the New Orleans Saints appears to be safe.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields has 'no regrets' entering uncertain offseason: 'I gave it my all'

The Bears' 17-9 loss to division rival Green Bay on Sunday ends a 7-10 season with all eyes in Chicago turning to the future of Justin Fields. "That decision is not in my hands," Fields said Sunday. "All I can control is what I did do. I gave it my all. Whether it's here or not, I have no regrets."
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2024 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2024 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders hiring ex-NBA executive, architect of Warriors dynasty, Bob Myers, ex-Vikings GM Rick Spielman

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Commanders have hired former two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers to help run the franchise. The club also added former longtime Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.