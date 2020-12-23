Around the NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray lead Players of the Week

Published: Dec 23, 2020 at 08:31 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

In a season rife with young and exciting quarterbacks coming to the forefront, Week 15 was another showcase for burgeoning signal-callers.

Dual-threat dynamos ﻿Josh Allen﻿ and ﻿Kyler Murray﻿, who not that long ago competed in one of the season's most memorable games, led their teams to important Week 15 wins and led the way in the NFL's weekly honor roll, which was released on Wednesday morning.

Murray paced the Arizona Cardinals' exciting 33-26 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with four total TDs to take NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Through the air, Murray completed 75% of his passes, his 27 completions going for a career-high 406 yards. He had three touchdowns passes to just one interception and added another touchdown on the ground, along with 29 rushing yards.

Allen was phenomenal in the Buffalo Bills' 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday, racking up four total touchdowns -- two through the air and two on the ground -- to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week. As the Bills clinched their first AFC East title since 1995, Allen led the way with 359 yards passing, two touchdowns and no picks. On the ground, Allen rushed for another two scores and 33 yards.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle ﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ came up huge in Indy's 27-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Buckner, the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, racked up three sacks along with four tackles and a forced fumble in the pivotal division win.

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't known for punting, but when called upon, punter ﻿Tommy Townsend﻿ showed he could shine, as he earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following K.C.'s 32-29 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Townsend played an important role in the Chiefs winning the battle for field position, thrice pinning the Saints inside the 20. Townsend punted six times in the game, with a long of 61.

Second-season sensation ﻿Devin White﻿, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, brought home NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his showing in the Bucs' 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons. White piled up 12 tackles, four for a loss, three sacks and two passes defended as he terrorized the Falcons and filled up the stat book.

Punter ﻿Michael Dickson﻿ of the Seattle Seahawks was flat-out phenomenal every time he booted the ball in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Washington Football Team and was justly rewarded as NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. All four of Dickson's punts came to rest inside the 20-yard line and he averagec an outstanding 50.8 yards per punt.

