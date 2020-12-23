Bills QB Josh Allen, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray lead Players of the Week

Allen was phenomenal in the Buffalo Bills' 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday, racking up four total touchdowns -- two through the air and two on the ground -- to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week. As the Bills clinched their first AFC East title since 1995, Allen led the way with 359 yards passing, two touchdowns and no picks. On the ground, Allen rushed for another two scores and 33 yards.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle ﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ came up huge in Indy's 27-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Buckner, the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, racked up three sacks along with four tackles and a forced fumble in the pivotal division win.