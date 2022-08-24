Bills QB Josh Allen aiming to improve ball placement in 2022: 'I gotta be honed in on that'

The first four years of Josh Allen's NFL career can best be described by one word: Development.

Allen entered the NFL in 2018 with question marks after playing at Wyoming. The quarterback struggled early on but showed signs of improvement down the stretch of his rookie season. Each year since, Allen's development has improved leaps and bounds -- from accuracy to reading defenses to managing the offense, the quarterback has developed into the complete package.

Now Allen enters the 2022 season as an MVP favorite on a Buffalo team with Super Bowl-or-bust aspirations. But like all great signal-callers, there is always something to work on.

Tuesday, Allen joined Adam Schein on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Sports Radio and noted areas he's been working on this offseason to improve.

"I think ball placement on some of our shorter throws, allowing our guys to catch and run," Allen said. "Then secondly, eyes. Where are my eyes in zone coverage? What am I trying to throw here? Am I trying to throw the high-low? OK, let's find the linebacker responsible for this area, and let's work him instead of having my eyes in a different spot. ... Finding the right guy to ID and just owning the game of football as much as I can. Knowing the situation. Coach (Sean) McDermott does such a great job with that in our locker room, in our team meetings, teaching us situation football. So I gotta be honed in on that."

Allen's comments underscore a quarterback who isn't resting on his laurels or reading the consistent hype. Like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning or any other great quarterback of the past decade-plus, Allen knows there is always something to work on and improve. The ceiling can always get higher.