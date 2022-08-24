Around the NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen aiming to improve ball placement in 2022: 'I gotta be honed in on that'

Published: Aug 24, 2022 at 07:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The first four years of Josh Allen's NFL career can best be described by one word: Development.

Allen entered the NFL in 2018 with question marks after playing at Wyoming. The quarterback struggled early on but showed signs of improvement down the stretch of his rookie season. Each year since, Allen's development has improved leaps and bounds -- from accuracy to reading defenses to managing the offense, the quarterback has developed into the complete package.

Now Allen enters the 2022 season as an MVP favorite on a Buffalo team with Super Bowl-or-bust aspirations. But like all great signal-callers, there is always something to work on.

Tuesday, Allen joined Adam Schein on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Sports Radio and noted areas he's been working on this offseason to improve.

"I think ball placement on some of our shorter throws, allowing our guys to catch and run," Allen said. "Then secondly, eyes. Where are my eyes in zone coverage? What am I trying to throw here? Am I trying to throw the high-low? OK, let's find the linebacker responsible for this area, and let's work him instead of having my eyes in a different spot. ... Finding the right guy to ID and just owning the game of football as much as I can. Knowing the situation. Coach (Sean) McDermott does such a great job with that in our locker room, in our team meetings, teaching us situation football. So I gotta be honed in on that."

Allen's comments underscore a quarterback who isn't resting on his laurels or reading the consistent hype. Like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning or any other great quarterback of the past decade-plus, Allen knows there is always something to work on and improve. The ceiling can always get higher.

After last season's scorching postseason run, expectations are high for Allen. If he improves even more, the sky is the limit for the devastating dual-threat QB and his Bills team.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo: 'Any scenario is possible' as roster cutdown day approaches

Cutdown day for NFL clubs to reduce rosters to 53 players is less than a week away, and Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the 49ers.

news

Sammy Watkins on his previous QBs: 'I've never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers'

New Packers WR Sammy Watkins has played with MVP quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson the past four seasons and now gets to catch passes from back-to-back winner Aaron Rodgers.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams details winning at line of scrimmage: 'I put my Terminator mask on'

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has hopes of winning a championship in Las Vegas and making the Hall of Fame, and his ability to be flexible in his routes off the line of scrimmage is a big reason why those goals are attainable.

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: 'We're going places'

Dan Campbell is back at it with another resounding speech, Jamaal Williams is chirping away in a joint practice and the Lions might just pull out a preseason win. NFL.com's Brendan Walker recaps the latest episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions."

news

Ravens RB Gus Edwards (knee) placed on reserve/PUP list, will miss at least first four weeks of season

Ravens RB Gus Edwards (knee) was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, meaning he won't be available to play until Week 5.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson undergoes ankle surgery, out 2-4 weeks

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, one of the Los Angeles Chargers' prized offseason acquisitions, will miss 2-4 weeks after undergoing surgery on his ankle, the team announced on Tuesday.

news

Browns' Myles Garrett on facing Baker Mayfield in Week 1: 'There's no rivalry there'

Star pass rusher Myles Garrett says there is no rivalry with his former Browns teammate Baker Mayfield following a trade to Carolina. The Browns face the Panthers to kick off the 2022 season.

news

Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) placed on reserve/PUP list, out first four weeks of season

Chase Young isn't going to surprise folks with an early return to the field in 2022. The defensive end is headed to the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The move means Young will miss the first four games of Washington's 2022 slate.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 23

Bills general manager Brandon Beane gave injury updates on CB Tre'Davious White and S Jordan Poyer as the final roster-cut deadline looms. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking today.

news

Washington to retire Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey during 2022 season

The Commanders announced on Tuesday that the franchise will retire Hall of Fame QB Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey in Week 18 of the 2022 season.

news

Dan Campbell on Lions' player-led practice: 'It's their team. I want them to have ownership in it'

Lions coach Dan Campbell made a unique decision to empower his players on Monday by allowing his players to run practice.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE