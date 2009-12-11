Bills put starting LT Bell on injured reserve, promote Ramsey

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills starting left tackle Demetrius Bell was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
Bell had missed the last three games because of a knee injury. He played in eight games after opening the year as a first-time starter following Buffalo's release of veteran Langston Walker one week before the season-opening loss at New England.
Starting right tackle Kirk Chambers (ankle) and linebacker Chris Draft (neck) are both questionable for Sunday's game at Kansas City. Both were hurt during the Bills' loss to the New York Jets on Dec. 3.
