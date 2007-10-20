Bills promote Schouman to 53-man roster

Published: Oct 20, 2007 at 08:33 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Bills promoted rookie tight end Derek Schouman to the 53-man roster. In accordance with team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Schouman spent the first six weeks of the season on the team's practice squad. He was selected in the seventh round (222nd overall) from Boise State.

Defensive tackle Tim Anderson has been released. Anderson played in 39 career games with 17 starts during four seasons in Buffalo. The Ohio State product was active in the last four games this season and posted three total tackles.

