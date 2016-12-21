Around the NFL

Bills plan to slow Jay Ajayi after his big game last time

Published: Dec 21, 2016 at 01:31 AM
In the Bills' Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, running back Jay Ajayi torched Rex Ryan's defense for 214 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. It was Ajayi's second straight 200-yard game.

"It was real tough to watch, but you've got to give that kid credit," Ryan said Tuesday, via the Buffalo News. "I mean, he took it to us. (Their) whole team did."

The Bills also gave up 200-plus yards rushing to Le'Veon Bell six weeks later.

"One game is too many when you're giving up 200 rushing yards," defensive lineman Leger Douzable said. "But we know what we have to do. In both of those games, it was the same determining factor -- it was missed tackles. Versus Ajayi, we had three or four guys missing tackles on one play. And you can't do that, because the next thing you know he's in the secondary and he's off to the races."

Tackles weren't the only problem for the Bills against Ajayi. Douzable said Buffalo defenders placed so much emphasis on setting the edge versus the Dolphins it created wide open cutback lanes for Ajayi when defenders over-pursued the edge.

The Bills plan to correct those mistakes in the rematch Saturday.

"Well, we think that we'll be much more effective this game," Ryan said. "Let's just put it that way. Hey, I know what happened. ... They're going to get our best effort. There's no doubt about that, and our preparation started (Tuesday). We feel good about our plan, and we know it's going to be a very physical game. We'll see if we're up for it."

Ajayi has since cooled off, earning fewer than 80 rushing yards in six straight games. Part of the running back's struggles is an injured offensive line. Another reason is defenses are loading up to stop the Dolphins' rushing attack.

With Matt Moore under center, Ajayi should expect the Bills to focus on taking him out of the game. The Bills should take their chances with the 32-year-old QB beating them through the air.

