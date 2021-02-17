Bills owner Kim Pegula excited to see how Josh Allen 'evolves' in 2021

Around the NFL

Josh Allen enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2020 that saw him vastly improve his accuracy and playmaking. The impressive season vaulted Allen into the conversation among top-five signal-callers in the NFL.

The Bills are hoping for another leap in 2021.

Buffalo owner Kim Pegula told the Bills Pod Squad recently that the club is impressed with Allen's development. 

"Since we've drafted him, every year we've seen him evolve," Pegula said, per Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. "We've seen whatever kinds of areas that we felt he needed to improve upon, we saw him really work on that and to come to fruition in the next season. I'm just looking forward to seeing what that is going to be next year and how Josh evolves."

Allen finished second in NFL MVP voting this season. The four votes put him well behind ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿, but considering the nationwide perception among casual fans before this season, the 24-year-old made massive strides in both his play and garnering warranted attention. After completing 52.8 percent and 58.8 percent of his passes in his first two seasons, Allen leaped to 69.2 percent in 2020, tossing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The Bills bowed out of the playoffs with a 38-24 AFC Championship Game defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen didn't have his best game of the season, completing just 58.3 percent of his passes for 287 yards with 2 TDs and an INT. Pegula believes the experience of making it that far in the postseason will aid Allen and the Bills moving forward.

"I think that really helped this year as we went even further in the playoffs," she said. "The loss in the championship game, how does that fuel him and what are we going to see out of that next year?"

After years of wondering who the franchise signal-caller would be, the Bills finally have a long-term answer in Allen. Now he's ready to take that next step in the postseason.

