Bills OLB Von Miller (knee) targets Week 14 return vs. Jets 

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller has his sights set on returning to the field just in time for a pivotal AFC East showdown.

Miller, who's dealing with a lateral meniscus tear, believes he can return in time to play the New York Jets in Week 14 and play through the injury.

"The news is not the best of news, but it's definitely not the worst of news. It's kinda like in the middle," Miller said on "The Von Cast," which was released Tuesday. "I didn't tear my ACL; that was the huge part of it. I do have some lateral meniscus damage, and it's going to have to be addressed. But I do feel like I can play through that. Just going to wait a little bit, wait a little bit, let the swelling go down for about seven to 10 days. And hopefully right before the Jets game, I will be back."

Miller suffered the knee injury in Buffalo's Thanksgiving's win over the Detroit Lions and a day later, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported an MRI revealed the aforementioned lateral meniscus tear. Rapoport added that surgery would likely be needed, but at that time it was unknown if Miller would have surgery after the season or right away. It would seem Miller has decided to go with the former.

Miller, who signed with the reigning AFC East champions this offseason, has played a huge role in the Bills' defense this season, posting eight sacks, 21 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in 11 games.