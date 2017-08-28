Around the NFL

Bills' Nathan Peterman calls Buffalo a QB 'ghost town'

Published: Aug 28, 2017 at 01:27 AM

Welcome to Buffalo, the quarterback ghost town.

That's a phrase borrowed from rookie passer Nathan Peterman, who is currently the only healthy quarterback on the roster. Both Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates are in the club's concussion protocol. Taylor exited Saturday's preseason game early after his head bounced off the turf at the end of a sack.

"I think they had me pretty good, outnumbered three to one, with the coaches," Peterman told the team's official site. "Definitely different, being a little ghost town out there. I missed Tyrod and T.J. both. We have a good time out there. So hopefully they'll get back quick."

While Peterman might have to wait awhile to get his old friends back, it seems extremely likely the Bills will make a roster move at the position Monday. With even the club's official site speculating on a quarterback signing, it's safe to assume help is on the way.

In the meantime, this is not the worst scenario for Peterman, a high upside rookie out of Pittsburgh. Peterman is an even 34 of 68 so far this preseason (50 percent) with a touchdown and no picks. He's been sacked three times. For the moment, he has the highest passer rating among the team's three signal-callers this preseason but a lot of developing left to do.

Quality reps for non-starters are hard to come by at this point in the preseason, especially with regular-season prep so close. While all eyes are on him, it could be time to make the most of this ghost town.

