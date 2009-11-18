Bills LT Bell out indefinitely with knee injury, so Levitre might start

Published: Nov 18, 2009 at 09:55 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills starting left tackle Demetrius Bell is out indefinitely with a right knee injury, opening the possibility for rookie guard Andy Levitre to start in the veteran's place Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bills interim head coach Perry Fewell on Wednesday listed Bell as week to week, which is an upgrade after the team previously feared the injury might be season-ending. Fewell said Bell will not require surgery after he was hurt during a 41-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans last weekend.

Bills' QB change not permanent

Bills interim coach Perry Fewell said his decision to go with Ryan Fitzpatrick over Trent Edwards as the starting quarterback isn't a permanent deal, the team's official site reports. More ...

Levitre filled in for Bell against Tennessee and might have to do so again Sunday because Buffalo (3-6) is depleted at the position. Starting right tackle Jonathan Scott has been excused from practice after a death in his family, and Jamon Meredith missed last weekend's game because of a knee injury.

Meredith practiced Wednesday. Fewell said he had no timetable for when Scott will rejoin the team.

Levitre is a second-round draft pick who has started all nine games at left guard, but he did play tackle at Oregon State.

Earlier in the day, the Bills placed starting tight end Derek Fine on injured reserve after he aggravated a knee injury last weekend. Fine becomes the 11th Bills player -- and second tight end, joining Derek Schouman -- to be placed on the season-ending list this season.

A second-year pro, Fine had nine catches for 64 yards in eight games, including six starts.

Fine will be replaced by Joe Klopfenstein, whom the team signed Wednesday. A 2006 second-round draft pick, Klopfenstein spent three seasons with the St. Louis Rams before being released in September. He has 33 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns in 48 career games.

Wide receivers Roscoe Parrish and Justin Jenkins didn't practice because of the flu. Fewell said both are considered day to day.

Buffalo also shuffled its practice squad by signing offensive lineman Christian Gaddis and placing wide receiver C.J. Hawthorne on the injured list.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans provide reminder of potential with shellacking of Chiefs

Jim Trotter reports from Nashville, where he sees a team embracing its coach's approach to downplaying the hype after two impressive victories in the span of six days. Is something special brewing for the Titans?
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Saints-Seahawks

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks host the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
news

Tom Brady meets 'tough kid' who credited QB for helping him beat brain cancer

On big day for Tom Brady and Buccaneers, quarterback greets a young fan who gave him credit for helping him through brain cancer. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on Watson trade chatter: 'I do hear it. I just don't listen to it'

The Dolphins' purported interest in ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ took center stage this past week in the buildup to the NFL's Nov. 2 trade deadline. ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ did all he could Sunday to adjust that spotlight.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW