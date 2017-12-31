Bills' LeSean McCoy suffers sprained ankle, carted off

For a team that finished as the league's best in rushing in 2016 (Buffalo ranks sixth in yards per game this season), losing McCoy -- the league's fourth-best rusher entering Week 17 -- would be a massive blow. Buffalo's offense is one predicated on ground success, with the chances of that dropping significantly without McCoy. Behind McCoy, things become dire rather quickly, with veteran bowling ball back Mike Tolbert and little-known Marcus Murphy serving as the two runners remaining.