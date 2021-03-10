Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds: 'I still got a lot more room to grow'

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been named to two straight Pro Bowls. The former first-rounder knows there is still a lot more room for him to grow.
Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday, Edmunds was asked what grade he'd give himself for his play heading into Year 4.
"I'm a tough grader," he said. "I feel like I still got a lot more room to grow, to be honest with you. I've done some really good things, but at the same time I know what I can do, I know my talents. I know just pretty much how far I can take this linebacker position, as far as where I want to see myself the next couple years. As far as letter grade, like I said, I'm tough, so I'd say probably about a B-minus. That's give or take. Just because I know what I could do and I know where I could be at. I'm looking forward to this upcoming year and just the years ahead of me, because I've been around some real good guys. Guys that paved the way for me and guys that I've learned from. Just talking with them and just understanding that I'm nowhere near where I could be at. So I'm getting back to the drawing boards, and soon the people that are sleeping on me, I'm going to wake them all up and let them know what I can do out there."
In his first three seasons, Edmunds has flashed potential in the middle of the Bills defense, compiling 355 tackles -- more than 100 each season -- 19 tackles for loss, 14 QB hits, 5.5 sacks, three INTs and two forced fumbles.
Edmunds' play, however, hasn't always been pretty. In 2020, he particularly struggled in coverage against shiftier playmakers. He allowed 12.5 yards per reception, second-most among linebackers, per Pro Football Focus, and four touchdowns. The linebacker has the size and speed to develop his coverage but must improve his initial recognition to close the gap. Edmunds also missed 15 tackles in 2020, tied for ninth-most at his position.
Still just 22 years old, the 6-foot-5 linebacker has plenty of room to grow. Edmunds' acknowledgment of what steps need to be taken is Stage 1 of reaching the next level