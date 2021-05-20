Around the NFL

Bills hire Princeton's Sophia Lewin as offensive assistant, Andrea Gosper as player personnel coordinator

Published: May 20, 2021 at 02:58 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Buffalo Bills continue to lead the charge toward greater diversity and inclusion in the NFL.

The club announced this week nine front office moves, including the promotion of scouting intern Andrea Gosper to player personnel coordinator. Buffalo also hired former Princeton assistant Sophia Lewin as an offensive assistant, according to Sam Rapoport, NFL Senior Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Both Gosper and Lewin, who will serve in full-time roles, found their way to Buffalo via the NFL's Women's Careers in Football Forum, which is helmed by Rapoport.

"She just brings a great perspective," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said of Gosper, an intern for the past two seasons. "She played college sports, she was college softball player. There are certain times where you want to ask her, 'How would an athlete feel? How does that look from your perspective?' Obviously she brings the female perspective and sometimes us men are blinded to certain things. She's a grinder. I don't know anybody that's put more hours in this building than her in the last two years. She loves it, you can see it. She's just fired up to come in here.

"While she's still growing, she's got what it takes. In two years, she's come so far. She's going to be a good scout when her day comes. I firmly believe that."

Beane also noted Gosper's new job responsibilities will include mostly college scouting with a mixture of pro scouting and administrative work.

As for Lewin, her arrival on the Bills staff comes after a stint as a quality control coach at Princeton. She previously worked for the team as a summer training camp assistant.

Bills owner Kim Pegula has been vocal about wanting to provide more opportunities for women to work in the league. These latest moves were yet another example of that.

Other notable staff moves Buffalo has made in recent years include the hirings of Kathryn Smith, the first full-time female coach in NFL history, in 2016; former offensive assistant Phoebe Schecter in 2018 and current Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson as a coaching intern in 2019.

Related Content

news

Washington Football Team releases longtime starting RT Morgan Moses

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday it has released longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses, along with offensive lineman Geron Christian. 
news

Roundup: Patriots signing veteran safety Adrian Colbert

New England has added a former 2017 seventh-round pick to its roster. Plus, other news happening around the NFL on Thursday.
news

Julian Edelman ends talk of joining Buccaneers: 'I'm a one team guy'

Former Patriots WR Julian Edelman told NFL Network's Michael Irvin recently that despite the rumblings of a move south to Tampa coming almost immediately after Edelman announced his retirement, that isn't happening.
news

Mark Brunell: 2021 Lions could surprise like 1996 Jaguars

Early in Mark Brunell's playing career, the expectations for the mid-1990s Jaguars were exceedingly low. The current Lions QB coach sees something similar happening in Detroit.
news

Tim Tebow officially signs contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

Former quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow officially inked his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday morning. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace," Tebow said.
news

Peyton Manning hopes Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay

Former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning recently told TMZ that he hopes the Packers and Aaron Rodgers can hash out their differences to keep the reigning MVP in Green Bay.
news

Texans signing QB Jeff Driskel to one-year deal for up to $2.5 million

The Texans are signing ﻿Jeff Driskel﻿ to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday via Driskel's agents. 
news

Ravens WR Marquise Brown switching to No. 5, last worn by QB Joe Flacco

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is switching from No. 15 to No. 5, the old number of Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco. 
news

Jalen Hurts says he's 'not above' QB competition, ready to work toward being Eagles' starter

Despite the clear indication that second-year QB Jalen Hurts would be QB1 in 2021, the Eagles have yet to commit to the former second-rounder, citing a possible competition for starting duties between he and 14-year vet Joe Flacco. Hurts said Wednesday he's ready for any and all challenges.
news

Jason Kelce: Eagles can compete for NFC East title while in transition period

With a new coach in Nick Sirianni, a completely new staff and a new quarterback in ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, the Eagles are amid a changeover from the previous regime. Just don't call it a rebuild, says Jason Kelce.
news

Antonio Brown undergoes knee surgery; Bucs GM 'not concerned' about WR's health

After undergoing a knee procedure on Tuesday, Antonio Brown is expected to require a few weeks of recovery before returning to football activities. Bucs GM Jason Licht expressed Wednesday that he is not worried about Brown's health entering the 2021 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW