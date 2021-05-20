Bills hire Princeton's Sophia Lewin as offensive assistant, Andrea Gosper as player personnel coordinator

The Buffalo Bills continue to lead the charge toward greater diversity and inclusion in the NFL.

The club announced this week nine front office moves, including the promotion of scouting intern Andrea Gosper to player personnel coordinator. Buffalo also hired former Princeton assistant Sophia Lewin as an offensive assistant, according to Sam Rapoport, NFL Senior Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Both Gosper and Lewin, who will serve in full-time roles, found their way to Buffalo via the NFL's Women's Careers in Football Forum, which is helmed by Rapoport.

"She just brings a great perspective," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said of Gosper, an intern for the past two seasons. "She played college sports, she was college softball player. There are certain times where you want to ask her, 'How would an athlete feel? How does that look from your perspective?' Obviously she brings the female perspective and sometimes us men are blinded to certain things. She's a grinder. I don't know anybody that's put more hours in this building than her in the last two years. She loves it, you can see it. She's just fired up to come in here.

"While she's still growing, she's got what it takes. In two years, she's come so far. She's going to be a good scout when her day comes. I firmly believe that."

Beane also noted Gosper's new job responsibilities will include mostly college scouting with a mixture of pro scouting and administrative work.

As for Lewin, her arrival on the Bills staff comes after a stint as a quality control coach at Princeton. She previously worked for the team as a summer training camp assistant.

Bills owner Kim Pegula has been vocal about wanting to provide more opportunities for women to work in the league. These latest moves were yet another example of that.