Around the NFL

Bills HC Sean McDermott: 'This is the next step' for Josh Allen

Published: Jan 20, 2021 at 10:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Four quarterbacks enter Sunday's Championship games. Only one doesn't already own a Super Bowl ring.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is enjoying one of the most improved seasons of any signal-caller in recent memory. Leading the Bills to two postseason wins, Allen will take the field Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champs, Kansas City, with a chance to write another chapter in his storied campaign.

"This is the next step for Josh," Bills coach Sean McDermott said during his Championship Wednesday news conference, via AJ Feldman of WROC TV. "This is what you work for, this is what he's worked for. He'll be ready and we're extremely confident in Josh."

Allen's improvement in 2020 has been evident, particularly in his willingness to hit the open receiver and not force passes. During his first two seasons, the Bills signal-caller too often swung for the home run. This year, with an array of playmaking receivers, Allen realized that a series of doubles could lead to more rallies.

For evidence of Allen's improvement, look no further to his progress when not under pressure. In his first two seasons, the QB completed 60 percent of his passes for 6.6 yards per attempt with a 20-15 TD-INT ratio and an 80.1 passer rating when not under pressure, per Next Gen Stats. In 2020 those figures spiked to a 73.2 completion percentage, 8.0 Y/A, 31-5 TD-INT ratio, and a 112.6 passer rating.

In addition, Allen's accuracy against man coverage has skyrocketed. After completing fewer than 50 percent of his passes against man coverage in his first two seasons (49.4 with 15-10 TD-to-INT ratio), Allen has become one of the most productive passers against such looks this season (65.8 with 19-1 TD-INT ratio, per Pro Football Focus).

In Week 6 versus the Chiefs, Allen played his worst game of the season, generating a season-low in completion percentage (51.85), yards (122), yards per attempt (4.52), and passer rating (73.4).

Taking the next step for Allen means learning from that loss and giving his club the best chance to win a game.

In just three seasons, Allen has gone from questioned QB to unquestionably one of the most promising young signal-callers in the NFL. A victory Sunday would cement his status.

Related Content

news

Wednesday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians provided health updates on defensive tackle Vita Vea and receiver Antonio Brown ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers. Plus, other injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday.
news

Ravens want Lamar Jackson long term, won't adjust offense to appease pass-happy fans

The Ravens have built their identity around the rare talents of their quarterback, one they want to be a Raven for many years to come. John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday that Baltimore "absolutely" wants to lock up Lamar Jackson long term. 
news

Patrick Mahomes will have very light practice Wednesday while still in protocol

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' path back to the field for the AFC Championship Game will include a stop at a mid-week practice. The Chiefs QB will have a very light practice Wednesday as part of his plan while still in concussion protocol, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL community celebrates Philip Rivers' retirement

Philip Rivers drafted in 2004, left his mark in more ways than one on the league and the many players with whom he played in San Diego, Los Angeles and Indianapolis and against whom he sparred.
news

Dan Campbell hired as new Lions coach

Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell agreed to terms on a six-year deal with the Lions to become the franchise's next coach, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bengals O-line coach: 'We've got to do everything we can to protect' Joe Burrow

The Bengals are bringing back a familiar face to coach the offensive line. Coach Frank Pollack knows his No. 1 job is to protect quarterback Joe Burrow after the rookie suffered a knee injury.
news

Philip Rivers retiring from football after 17 seasons in NFL

Philip Rivers﻿ is calling it quits after 17 seasons in the pros. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback told The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee on Tuesday night that he is retiring.
news

Doug Pederson 'leaning toward' taking 2021 off from coaching 

In the immediate aftermath of the Eagles firing Doug Pederson, one big question was whether the coach would land another job this hiring cycle. To date, the ex-Eagles coach hasn't generated much interest. 
news

Aaron Rodgers: Packers' loss to Bucs 'matters just about as much' as T.B.'s blowout loss to Saints

Despite the shellacking at the hands of their NFC Championship opponent, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Tuesday that their loss to the Buccaneers this season is meaningless.
news

Around the NFL Podcast: Watson Wants Out, Coach Hires and Steve Tasker Joins the Show

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- fills you in on all of the latest news happening in the NFL, starting with the NFL scouting combine cancelation and Texans star QB Deshaun Watson being unhappy with the organization
news

Jaguars set to hire Trent Baalke as general manager

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to hire Trent Baalke as their general manager, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday evening. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW