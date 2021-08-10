Bills HC McDermott glad to get Josh Allen's long-term contract 'out of the way' before 2021 season

The Buffalo Bills solved their long-standing need for a franchise quarterback, locking Josh Allen in for the long-haul with a massive contract extension late last week.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Bills coach Sean McDermott said he's glad the club and QB were able to get the business taken care of before it dragged on into the 2021 season and beyond.

"It really gets it out of the way, if you will," he said. "We're in the business of trying to eliminate distractions this time of year and get ready for a football season. Couldn't say enough about Josh and his party, their willingness to get this done, and the job that Brandon Beane did as well."

Allen and the Bills agreed to a six-year contract extension worth $258 million. After exploding in Year 3, enjoying an MVP-caliber season that put him among the top five signal-callers in the NFL, Allen said following inking the new deal that he knows he's being paid for future success, not past accomplishments.

McDermott said it's that type of mindset that makes Allen the leader of a Super Bowl-caliber club.

"We really embrace that growth mindset here as a team and as an organization, and Josh is no different," McDermott said. "I love that he's so hungry in his approach. Every offseason, he's worked his tail off to improve his game on and off the field, and we've found that this offseason is no different. He's come back to us in good shape, in a good mindset, and he's had a good camp to this point. That, as well, is why we wanted to get this done. We feel good about Josh and the family that he comes from, the person that he is that this wouldn't change who he is or how he handles his business."