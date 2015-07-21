Bills' Goodwin qualifies for Pan Am long jump final

With fewer than 10 days until training camp, fans jonesing for some NFL action might find the next best thing Wednesday night as Bills receiver Marquise Goodwin competes in the long jump finals of the Pan Am games in Toronto.
Goodwin, a 2013 third-round pick out of Texas, was an olympian at the 2012 London Games. The Pan Am games are his first competition since London, where he did not medal.
Goodwin had to jump 8 meters in the prelimaries to qualify for the finals and safely jumped 8.05. He later wrote on Twitter that he "took it easy."
Bills training camp opens July 30, and Goodwin is far from assured a place on the roster. After 17 cathes as a rookie, he caught just one ball last year and lost kickoff return responsibilities during the season. Sammy Watkins leads the Bills' receiving corps, and Robert Woods caught 65 passes last year. Percy Harvin is new to the team but has experience under head coach Rex Ryan, leaving Goodwin to battle for bottom of the depth chart status.
For now, though, he's going for gold.
