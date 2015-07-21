Bills' Goodwin qualifies for Pan Am long jump final

Bills training camp opens July 30, and Goodwin is far from assured a place on the roster. After 17 cathes as a rookie, he caught just one ball last year and lost kickoff return responsibilities during the season. Sammy Watkins leads the Bills' receiving corps, and Robert Woods caught 65 passes last year. Percy Harvin is new to the team but has experience under head coach Rex Ryan, leaving Goodwin to battle for bottom of the depth chart status.