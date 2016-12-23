Bills GM: Team focused on playoff chase not coach

This is a brutal time of year when bad teams often burrow away, wondering what kind of moves the owner will make after a disappointing season. It's important to remember that hundreds of lives are impacted. Families are wondering if they'll have to move again or if their kids will change schools. This isn't the kind of wording from Whaley that cools any speculation, but it's par for the course at this juncture. In many ways, no one is sure of anything. Minus a statement guaranteeing they will be back, it's out of their hands.